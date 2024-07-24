PTI-led opposition alliance announces country-wide protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led opposition alliance announced a country-wide protest on Friday for the release of ‘innocent’ prisoners including party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayen—an opposition alliance led by the PTI— former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that they would be holding ‘peaceful’ protest demonstrations across the country on Friday.

He said that they are protesting for the three prime demands including the end of sky-rocketed inflation, the establishment of peace, and the release of the PTI founder and all other political prisoners who have been behind the bars in ‘fabricated’ cases.

“The incumbent federal government enjoys a fake mandate,” Asad Qaiser added

Speaking on the occasion, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai claimed that Imran Khan is the ‘most popular’ leader in Pakistan at present.

The PkMAP chief vowed to struggle for the release of all political prisoners, including the PTI founder.

“The entire nation is requested to participate in the protests for the great cause,” Mahmood Khan Achakzai added. The PkMAP chief said that they are ready to take every step to take Pakistan out of crises.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chiarman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the government is mulling to impose Article 6 against the PTI founder. “Imran Khan has the support of 99 percent of Pakistanis and Article 6 is being imposed on the entire nation,” the MWM chairman said.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that those who have consistently failed in the past are being given another chance to govern.