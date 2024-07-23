PTI holds hunger strike outside parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a symbolic hunger strike outside the Parliament House today.

Talking to media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar that party lawmakers will set up a hunger strike camps outside Parliament House and Punjab Assembly. He said that Opposition leader in the NA Omar Ayub will lead the camp outside parliament.

The symbolic hunger strike will be observed from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Ittehad Council has also decided to establish a hunger strike camp in Punjab. T

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Bachhar, stated that the decision to observe the hunger strike was made under the directive of PTI founder Imran Khan, with consultation from the parliamentary leader, Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The symbolic hunger strike camp aims to demand the release of party founder Imran Khan, protest against the arrests of social media activists.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan had announced to go on hunger strike over ill-treatment meted out to him in the prison.

Talkng to reporters during hearing of a case, Imran said, “How can we resolve differences if people are not allowed to meet me? I am going on a hunger strike due to the mistreatment I am facing in jail”.