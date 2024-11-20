PTI presents ‘conditions’ to withdraw Nov 24 protest call

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented conditions to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.

The party asked from the government to quash all ‘fabricated’ cases against Imran Khan and his immediate release.

“If legal proceedings delay his release, Imran Khan should be transferred to Peshawar Jail,” one of the conditions set by PTI read.

The party also demanded an immediate release of other leaders imprisoned in various jails.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that negotiations on the November 24 protest will only be commenced after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to ARY News after meeting the PTI chairman at Adiala Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to securing Imran Khan’s release and fulfilling all related demands on November 24.

He emphasised that the time has come to uphold PTI’s slogan, “If Not Now, Then When? If Not Us, Then Who?” He urged the nation to decide whether to confront the system of oppression or fight for justice.“Our leader is fighting not just for us, but for future generations. We will not let him down,” Gandapur stated. “PTI’s ideology is our passion, and passion never dies; it only grows stronger.”

Read More: PTI Nov 24 protest: Govt approves Rangers deployment in Islamabad

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that party founder Imran has approved negotiations over the November 24 protest call, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan revealed that Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar met with Imran Khan to provide updates on preparations for the November 24 protest.

She added that the PTI Imran Khan, gave permission for negotiations regarding their demands and granted time until Thursday for discussions.

Aleema emphasised that political parties should always keep doors open for dialogue and highlighted that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of the people.