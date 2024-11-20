PTI Nov 24 protest: Govt approves Rangers deployment in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to deploy the paramilitary law enforcement forces in the capital city, in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘decisive’ protest on November 24, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Interior has approved to deploy the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) to counter potential unrest and violence amidst the Sunday protests.

As per details, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad had written the interior ministry, requesting for the deployment of Rangers and FC.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, stated both paramilitary forces would exercise the rights under the anti-terrorism act, to maintain the law and order situation of the capital city, helping Islamabad police in this regard.

According to sources, Rangers personnel will be deployed to strategic locations across Islamabad to prevent any untoward incidents, their primary objective is to help police in maintaining law and order, protect public property, and ensure the safety of citizens.

The incarcerated founder of PTI, Imran Khan, announced date for final protest in Islamabad on November 24.

His close aide the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur assured that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, asked the party officials to devise tactics for preventing arrest during their protest.

“November 24 will be a loyalty test for PTI members,” she said in a purported audio.

Earlier the Islamabad administration has also imposed section 144 for two months, banning gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations in the city.

According to the notification, the ban prohibited gatherings in all public places within Islamabad limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.