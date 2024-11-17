Bushra Bibi urges for youth’s participation in November 24 protest

PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has urged the leaders of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and the Youth Wing to mobilise young people for the upcoming protest on November 24, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi met with the ISF and Youth Wing leaders ahead of the planned protest. The meeting was attended by Meena Khan, Shahid Khattak, and Sohail Afridi.

During the meeting, Bushra Bibi conveyed Imran Khan’s message in which he expressed high hopes from the youth, as per the sources.

In addition, Bushra Bibi held separate meetings with some party officials. She also met with Gul Zafar, a leader from the Bajaur agency, and praised his contributions to the party on behalf of the PTI founder.

In a similar statement, leader of opposition and PTI’s leader Omar Ayub said that the time has come for the people to respond to the call for protest. He urged the public to head towards Islamabad to express their love and support for Imran Khan.

Ayub emphasised that the protestors would not back down until their demands were met. “We have wrapped our heads in shrouds and answered the PTI founder’s call,” said Omar Ayub, reaffirming their commitment to the protest.

It is pertinent to note that the incarcerated Imran Khan announced the final date for a protest in Islamabad.

The PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan broke the news in front of the media after holding a meeting with Imran Khan. Aleema Khan stated that her brother has decided on November 24 as the date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She claimed that the PTI’s mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power who in return deprived people of their rights after the 26th amendment.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Read More: PTI founder gives final protest call for THIS date

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, the chief minister also vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan at the earliest. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the PTI founder’s release.

“We won’t stop until the PTI founder is freed, even if it means losing our life,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that to achieve ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (real freedom) and hold accountable those responsible for injustices, they have to make sacrifices.

Referring to the decision-making authority within the PTI, the chief minister said that only Imran Khan has the power to make decisions in the party.

“We are united, and together we have to move forward.”