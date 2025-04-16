Toshakhana 2 case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi request early hearing of acquittal pleas

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have submitted applications to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an early hearing of their acquittal petitions in the Toshakhana 2 case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The applications were filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

The petitioners stated that the last hearing was held on January 28, and no subsequent proceedings have taken place since.

They emphasised that their acquittal applications have remained pending for more than two months without a hearing and requested the court to fix the acquittal petitions for early hearing. The petitioners argued that the case is based on malice.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to jail authorities on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, seeking improved facilities in prison, ARY News reported.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing. Lawyers Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas represented Bushra Bibi, wife of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court issued notices to the Interior Secretary and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing them to submit their responses. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.