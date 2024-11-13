PTI founder gives final protest call for THIS date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has announced date for final protest in Islamabad, said Aleema Khan, sister of former PM, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporter in Islamabad, Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan has decided November 24 as date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She stated that the PTI mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power to rule the country who deprived people of their rights after the 26 amendments.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, the chief minister also vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan at the earliest. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the PTI founder’s release.

“We won’t stop until the PTI founder is freed, even if it means losing our life,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that to achieve ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (real freedom) and holding accountable those responsible for injustices, they have to make sacrifices.

Referring to the decision-making authority within the PTI, the chief minister said that only Imran Khan has the power to make decision in the party.

“We are united and together we have to move forward.”

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan’s return would be in the near future. He also termed the ‘successful’ power show, a referendum against the ‘mandate-stealing government’.