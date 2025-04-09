Pakistan uncovers hundreds of Illegal educational institutions

KARACHI: In a startling revelation, Pakistan’s Ministry of Education has disclosed the presence of 145 illegal educational institutions operating across the country, ARY News reported.

The report, compiled by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), was presented in the national assembly, highlighting the extensive issue of unrecognized universities and colleges failing to meet academic standards.

According to official data, Punjab leads with 94 illegal educational institutions, followed by Sindh with 34, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11, and Azad Kashmir and Islamabad with two each.

These institutions do not comply with HEC’s accreditation criteria, raising concerns about the legitimacy of degrees issued by them.

The HEC has initiated strict actions against these unauthorized institutions, including issuing warning notices and imposing admission bans.

Efforts to shut down these establishments are ongoing, with the commission publishing a detailed list of illegal educational institutions in Pakistan on its official website.

HEC officials have urged students and parents to verify the accreditation status of universities before seeking admission.

Degrees obtained from fake colleges and universities will not be recognized, potentially endangering students’ academic and professional futures.

For further details, you can check the official list of illegal educational institutions in Pakistan on the HEC website.

