Sindh government revolutionizes the Sindh educational system with digital reformation

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has announced groundbreaking reforms to renovate the Sindh educational system with the digital reformation. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Intended to enhance transparency and autonomy, the government has introduced a digital attendance system based on facial recognition technology.

This initiative is a step towards the digital reformation and it will replace the traditional manual attendance method for both teachers and students across educational institutions.

In a further step to improve the Sindh educational system and school management, the government has decided to allocate individual budgets for every school.

CM Murad Ali Shah stated that school headmasters will now be granted direct authority to utilize these funds for the betterment of their institutions, fostering greater efficiency and accountability.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has set an ambitious target of enrolling 7.8 million children in schools.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted the positive progress in increasing girls’ enrollment, emphasizing the government’s focus on improving the Sindh educational system and providing a brighter future for the younger generation.

These initiatives signify a monumental shift in Sindh’s education system, bringing modernity, transparency, digital system and empowerment to schools across the province.

