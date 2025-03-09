Punjab to install cameras in schools for enhanced security

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has decided to install security cameras and advanced surveillance systems in schools across the region for enhanced security, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Surveillance cameras will be installed at the entrances of schools to monitor activities and enhance security measures.

These security cameras will be equipped with advanced systems which will use facial recognition technology to identify both students and teachers.

Furthermore, the Punjab education department will receive daily reports generated from the camera feeds for improved oversight and administration.

According to the Education Department, these security cameras will help accurately identify students, teachers, and visitors.

On the other side, cameras will act as a preventive against unauthorised access, theft, and vandalism. They also help monitor high-risk areas like entrances, hallways, and playgrounds, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

In case of emergencies, such as intrusions or accidents, these surveillance systems would provide real-time information to authorities for swift action.

In Lahore, where schools often cater to large student populations, these security measures are particularly significant.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department issued a directive prohibiting government schools from organising educational field trips, tours, and picnics for students.

Through a notification from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government schools across the province, including the merged districts, were instructed to comply with this ban.

Furthermore, District Education Officers (DEOs) have been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement of the order.

These steps were taken to ban field trips, tours, and picnics in schools would enhance security by keeping students in a controlled environment, reducing logistical and external risks, and minimising potential threats from unfamiliar surroundings.

It would also allow schools to focus resources on internal safety measures and avoid crises in regions with security challenges. This step helps ensure a safer educational experience for students and staff.