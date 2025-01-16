PTI presents written demands to govt during third round of negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

The document outlines the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.

PTI demands that both commissions be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and include three judges from the Supreme Court.

The commissions should be formed within seven days through mutual consultation between PTI and the government. Their proceedings must be open to the public and the media, the demand read.

The commissions should also provide transparent legal assistance for political detainees involved in the events of May 9 and November 2024.

PTI has further demanded an evaluation of the legality and impact of internet outages during these events.

PTI emphasized that the establishment of the commissions would signify the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised. If the demands are not met, PTI warned that it would cease negotiations with the government.

The document bears signatures from prominent PTI leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram, and Hamid Raza.

The outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain as both sides deliberate on the proposed demands.