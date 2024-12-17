Federal police begin investigations into PTI protest cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal police have initiated investigations into multiple cases following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) have been formed to probe all cases related to the PTI protest.

Eighteen JITs have been established for 18 separate cases. Each JIT will be headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) from the respective zone. The teams will also include officials from the Special Branch (SB), Station House Officers (SHOs), ISI, and IB.

The JITs will record evidence and statements of the suspects involved in the cases. Their complete reports will then be submitted as part of the prosecution process.

This development comes as the authorities move to investigate the incidents surrounding the PTI protest at D-Chowk, ensuring a thorough and systematic inquiry into all related matters.

Earlier on December 13, PTI founder Imran Khan had been named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26.

According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.

The FIR also named other PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar, who allegedly conspired to attack the Rangers personnel.

The incident occurred during PTI’s recent protests in Islamabad, where a car driven by an unidentified driver ran over three Rangers personnel, killing them on the spot.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.