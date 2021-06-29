PTI to protest entry ban on eight lawmakers in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to protest in today’s session of the Sindh Assembly (SA) against ban on entry of eight lawmakers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday banned the entry of eight lawmakers into provincial assembly over the issue of bringing “folding charpoy” in the House.

The entry of eight lawmakers namely, Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Bilal Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Arsalan Taj, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Nawaz Jadoon, Raja Azhar has been banned.

The session of the SA is expected to resume at 2 pm today. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has condemned the decision of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

“We will protest against biased behaviour of the speaker.”

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly haleem adil sheikh advised the speaker not to take decisions under the pressure of the provincial government.

Read more: OPPOSITION BRINGS CHARPOY IN SINDH ASSEMBLY, TERMS IT ‘DEMOCRACY’S COFFIN’

Earlier on Monday, opposition lawmakers earlier had brought a charpoy in the Assembly while terming it a coffin of democracy as the proceedings once again witnessed a rumpus.

According to the visuals captured during the provincial assembly proceedings, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh was seen leading the PTI lawmakers from the entrance of the assembly as they carry a charpoy with a banner over it inscribed with letters ‘Jamhoriyat Ka Janaza’ [coffin of democracy].