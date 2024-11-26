PTI protest faces setback as Bushra Bibi, Gandapur disappear

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest faced a setback when leaders Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur mysteriously disappeared, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PTI workers were unable to convince Ali Amin Gandapur to lead the march further towards D-Chowk, leaving many of them disappointed after a prolonged wait.

The administration on the other hand had pushed the PTI protesters back from D-Chowk, and the workers were forced to retreat to Blue Area, with some even heading back towards Zero Point.

As the protest progressed, Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur suddenly disappeared from the crowd, raising concerns among the protesters.

On November 26, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife Bushra Bibi of orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, without naming her, as he addressed the press in the capital amid PTI protest.

Naqvi stated that the authorities had successfully cleared the protesters from D-Chowk, pushing them back to several roundabouts, and emphasised that no talks would be held with the demonstrators.

Further, without naming Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Naqvi blamed her for orchestrating fatalities and property losses.

Naqvi also accused the PTI protesters of attempting to provoke violence, alleging their goal was to create martyrs by causing casualties, a scenario the government worked hard to avoid.

He explained that the government had successfully cleared the D-Chowk area without any loss of life, despite the violent tactics used by the PTI protesters.

Information Minister Atta Tarar, who joined Naqvi at the press conference, echoed his remarks, condemning PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for using children as human shields and attempting to escalate violence. He also displayed marbles and shells used by the protesters to attack law enforcement, highlighting the severity of the situation. Tarar further accused PTI of organising the protest with foreign assistance, specifically naming Afghan nationals, including a 16-year-old boy and a daily wageworker from Swat, as examples of foreign involvement.

He stated that Bushra Bibi is pressuring Ali Amin Gandapur to lead the protest. Tarar directly challenged both Bushra Bibi and PTI to bring forward her family members, including her sons, for further confrontation. He questioned whether they were seeking an NRO or a deal, emphasizing that all cases are in the courts and should be addressed there.

Tarar described Bushra Bibi as a woman seeking bloodshed, which is why she encourages Ali Amin Gandapur to take the lead in the protests.

He warned that the government had repelled PTI’s assault and would not entertain any further negotiations, citing ongoing court cases and questioning what could be discussed with protesters under such circumstances.

He also warned against testing the state’s patience, accusing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, of seeking to achieve their political goals through violence and bloodshed.