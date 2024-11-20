Islamabad seeks assistance from Punjab, Sindh ahead of PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: In preparation to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, Islamabad police requested reinforcements from Punjab and Sindh police to ensure the maintenance of law and order, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Punjab police will deploy two DIGs and ten DPOs to Islamabad, while each of the ten DPOs will bring 500 personnel. Additionally, 4,000 Rangers personnel and 5,000 FC soldiers will also be on duty, equipped with anti-riot gear to manage any unrest.

To further fortify security, 2,000 personnel each from the Sindh and Punjab constabularies have also been called upon. The personnel from FC and Punjab Police will be actively involved in duties with anti-riot kits.

The Islamabad Police are leaving no stone unturned to address the complexities of the situation, ensuring a coordinated and robust security presence during the PTI protest.

Read More: PTI Nov 24 protest: Govt approves Rangers deployment in Islamabad

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government decided to deploy the paramilitary law enforcement forces in the capital city, in the wake of PTI’s ‘decisive’ protest on November 24.

The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) to counter potential unrest and violence amidst the Sunday protests.

As per details, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad had written the interior ministry, requesting for the deployment of Rangers and FC.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, stated both paramilitary forces would exercise the rights under the anti-terrorism act, to maintain the law and order situation of the capital city, helping Islamabad police in this regard.

According to sources, Rangers personnel will be deployed to strategic locations across Islamabad to prevent any untoward incidents, their primary objective is to help police in maintaining law and order, protect public property, and ensure the safety of citizens.

The incarcerated founder of PTI, Imran Khan, announced a date for the final protest in Islamabad on November 24.