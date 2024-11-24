PTI protest: Karachi police put on high alert

Karachi police have been put on high alert amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has directed the police force to remain on high alert amid the ongoing PTI protests.

The police chief has instructed all DIGs and SSPs to remain available at all times and ensured that police stations are fully alert. “We are prepared to handle any emergency situation,” stated Javed Alam Odho.

Additional personnel have been placed on standby, and field presence has been emphasized to maintain law and order. “In the current circumstances, police patrolling and visibility should be evident,” added the Karachi Police Chief.

This comes as security measures are heightened across the country in response to PTI’s protest activities.

