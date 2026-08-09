MULTAN (August 9, 2026): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has criticised the party leadership over its protest strategy, saying neither September 27 will come nor will the announced protest take place.

Speaking in Multan, Marwat said no one had properly conducted protest politics and claimed that those currently talking about protests did not have the capacity to organise one.

“Give me the responsibility for the protest and people will come out from across the country,” he said, urging the party leadership to stop misleading workers.

Marwat said the responsibility for organising protests should be handed back to him, adding that the current leadership could neither hold an effective protest nor bring people onto the streets.

He also said that decisions taken by PTI founder Imran Khan were keeping him in jail.

Marwat also called for the creation of new provinces in Pakistan, saying Seraikistan, Hazara and other provinces were necessary for development.

He said people often had to travel to Peshawar or Lahore even for small tasks, which consumed an entire day. According to Marwat, if development remains concentrated in Lahore and Peshawar, other areas will continue to face problems, including terrorism.

He said creating new provinces would not necessarily require additional money, as the revenue generated in a province could be spent there.

Marwat recalled that Imran Khan had previously said that if PTI secured a two-thirds majority, every division would be turned into a province.

The PTI leader said Multan was still far behind in development, while Sialkot had progressed because of its trade and business activity.

He described Multan as a centre connecting all four provinces and said political parties had a responsibility to work for a separate province in the region.