Metro Bus service suspended amid PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The metro bus service operating between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain suspended on November 23 and 24 amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, ARY News reported.

This measure is being implemented as a precaution to ensure public safety and to prevent any disruptions amid the current political turmoil.

Previously, it was communicated that the Rawalpindi segment of the metro, specifically from Saddar to Faizabad, would undergo scheduled maintenance from November 28 to December one.

However, the service has been temporarily halted ahead of this schedule, impacting commuters in both cities.

Residents are encouraged to make alternative travel plans during this period of suspension.

Officials have indicated that the metro service will return to its normal operations after November 24.

Earlier, Islamabad’s administration unveiled a detailed traffic plan to maintain public safety during the PTI protest on November 24.

The plan includes the closure of multiple entry and exit points to the Red Zone as it has been sealed on the day of protest.

The administration stated that Murree Road route to Islamabad has been closed, and containers have been placed at T-chowk, Faizabad, 26 number Chungi. Srinagar Highway closed for entry to Islamabad, whereas sector I-8, IJP Double Road, Margalla Road and Golra Morh flyover and underpass have also been closed.

Tight security measures have been put in place across Islamabad’s sensitive points, with law enforcement agencies conducting security checks on travelers.

By implementing this comprehensive traffic plan, the Islamabad administration aims to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety during the PTI protest.