Protest not allowed in Islamabad after IHC orders; Mohsin Naqvi tells PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached out to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Saturday following directives issued by the Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported.

During their conversation, Minister Naqvi emphasized adherence to the court’s decision, stating, “We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order. No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances.”

The minister also briefed Barrister Gohar on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus, led by the Belarusian President.

The 80-member delegation is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and will remain in the city until November 27. The Belarusian President is set to arrive on November 25.

The minister highlighted the importance of ensuring a smooth visit for the delegation, citing it as a key reason for the restrictions on political activities.

In response, Barrister Gohar assured the minister that he would consult his party and provide a final decision.

On the other hand, sources revealed that talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached a stalemate, with the PTI leadership rejecting the government’s proposals.

According to sources, PTI is determined to go ahead with its planned protest and sit-in at D-Chowk on November 24.

The government had offered the PTI to shorten the duration of the protest and proposed alternative venues, including holding the protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

Sources further revealed that the PTI leadership has refused to budge, insisting that they will go ahead with their plans.

In response to PTI’s stance, the government has decided to take a tough stance against the PTI protest, sources added.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

The government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per the notification, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.

The roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have also been blocked ahead of the November 24 protest.

Hostels, guest houses and hotels vacated, while ‘no entry’ boards for vehicles have been installed at motorways. The entry points of twin cities have been blocked at 33 places while containers placed at all points.