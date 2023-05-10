PTI protests: Buses set on fire in Karachi, 2 arrested

KARACHI: Angry protesters set Peoples Bus Service (PBS) buses on fire in Karachi as highly charged supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked the Shahrah-e-Faisal to protest against his arrest.

Imran Khan’s arrest from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday triggered protests in many cities of the country by his party activists and supporters as they clashed with the police and destroyed public properties.

The police fired tear shells and aerial firing to disperse supporters of Imran Khan on Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

According to PBS management, four buses were damage by supporters during protests. “The price of each bus is Rs80 million,” the management said, adding that bus service would remain suspended in metropolis today.

In late night raid, Karachi police arrested two PTI activists who allegedly set Peoples Bus Service on fire.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.