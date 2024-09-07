PTI rally aim to release party founder: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Asad Qaiser, asserted that primary goal of rally scheduled on September 8 [tomorrow] in Islamabad is to demand the release the PTI founder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Accompanied by Mehmood Achakzai, Asad Qaiser visited the rally venue to oversee the preparations for the power show.

He expressed concern that the government is working to introduce a judicial package aimed at weakening the judiciary.

“Our MNAs are being threatened on the assembly floor, senators were pressured to vote for the government,” he added.

Qaiser accused the government of resorting to intimidation tactics and pointed out that PTI’s founder had fought the case pf Muslim Ummah in Washington and stood against Israel.

Despite attempts to keep PTI out of the elections, Qaiser claimed that public support for the party remains strong, with people already participating in the rally preparations.

He described the upcoming rally as a referendum on the rule of law, stating that it is PTI’s constitutional right to hold the rally.

Qaiser warned that any efforts to prevent the rally would be considered illegal, as the party has secured the necessary permissions, an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authority.

Regarding legal cases against the PTI founder, Qaiser argued that recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws have cleared the founder of charges in the Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He affirmed that PTI will proceed with the rally regardless of any obstacles, stressing the party’s commitment to legal and constitutional rights.

Qaiser added that the founder of PTI has the legal right to pursue his cases in court, and the amendments to the NAB laws, now affirmed by both Parliament and the Supreme Court, have effectively resolved these matters.