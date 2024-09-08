PTI rally: No accommodation in Islamabad hotels till Sept 9

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Sangjani, Islamabad, the police barred hotels from providing accommodation till September 9 in ICT, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials issued directions for the hotel, guesthouse and catering owners in Islamabad, stating that restaurants, guesthouses and hotels will remain closed in the premises of Sangjani police station.

The police spokesperson also said that no food or any other edible item will be provided to till September 9, whereas the violation of police orders will result in strict action.

The PTI aims to demonstrate its political strength through the rally in Islamabad today. The party’s leadership has already visited the venue, and preparations are complete.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.

PTI leadership has directed MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders from nearby constituencies to arrive with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers.

Members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad.

Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are expected to bring additional workers to the event.

The attendees are required to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm, as per instructions from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee.

Entry, and exit points blocked in Islamabad

All entry and exit points to the Red Zone in Islamabad have been sealed off using containers. Only authorized individuals will be allowed entry through the Margalla Road.

Containers have been placed at the Sangjani area, blocking the GT Road in both directions. The motorway’s entry point to Islamabad at the 26th toll plaza has also been closed.

Furthermore, containers have been placed at the Khanh Pul area on the expressway, causing heavy traffic jams on the Islamabad-Rawat stretch. The expressway from Rawat to Islamabad has been completely closed.

The Murree Road has been blocked using containers at the Faizabad area. The route from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi has also been blocked with containers, and the Faizabad interchange has been completely sealed off.