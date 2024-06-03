PTI reacts to acquittal of founder, Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday hailed the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict, acquitting party founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.

Talking to journalists after IHC’s verdict, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that a “baseless and unfounded” case came to its conclusion today.

He added that the banner of justice was held high and that “baseless case” was eliminated in which Imran Khan spent around 10 months in jail. “Today is a day of happiness and very soon the nation will see that Imran Khan will be outside.”

Barrister Gohar hoped that all “politically-motivated cases based on vengeance” against the PTI leadership would also be nullified.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar welcomed the court’s decision in the cipher case, terming it a “victory of justice”. He lamented the earlier decision, calling it “unconstitutional” and “against the law”.

Zafar expressed confidence that the remaining cases against Imran Khan, including the Iddat case, would also be decided in his favuor.

He alleged that during the trial, the prosecution failed to present any evidence and that the defense was not given a fair chance to present its case. Zafar also accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the verdict in the IHC.

He believes that the cipher case is now closed forever and that there is no chance of the case being reopened on appeal.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, PTI lawmaker Mehar Bano Qureshi – daughter of Shah Mahmood said that party founder had predicted that the cipher case would be dismissed soon.

She acknowledged that the journey to justice has been long and challenging, but they have finally achieved victory.

She also mentioned that her father, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been facing difficulties, including a nine-month imprisonment sentence in another case, but their faith in justice has been vindicated.