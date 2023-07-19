PTI reacts to Azam Khan’s ‘cypher drama’ statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to former prime minister’s ex-principal secretary Azam Khan’s ‘cypher drama’ statement, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI spokesperson said that the unverified statement associated with Azam Khan is full of contradictions.

The statement further read that Azam Khan’s disappearance case is registered and the police have failed to find him. According to legal experts, recording a statement before the magistrate under Article 164 is unimaginable.

PTI spokesperson said that the former prime minister has already revealed the real reasons and outcome of the forced disappearance and illegal arrests.

Furthermore, National Security Committee (NSC) has already verified the content of the US cypher, and the cabinet committee declassified and analyzed the cypher before it was tabled to NSC, the spokesperson added.

Read more: PTI chairman created ‘cypher drama’ for political gains, says Azam Khan

Meanwhile, the Chairman Senate and President urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to investigate the US cypher. Instead of false statement, the government should inform the nation and court regarding the whereabouts of Azam Khan and what are the charges against him, the PTI spokesperson said.

On the other side, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said in his reaction to Azam Khan’s statement that he will not comment on the matter until the complete information comes out. He said that it’s not known yet in what circumstances Azam Khan made these statements.

Earlier, Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.