PTI reacts to Nawaz Sharif’s election as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to Nawaz Sharif’s election as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) president unopposed, ARY News reported.

The PTI spokesman demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take notice of Nawaz Sharif’s election as PML-N president unopposed.

“The ECP should take up the matter on the same principles it took the PTI’s intra-party elections,” the party demanded. The PTI maintained that Nawaz Sharif was elected by his ‘blind followers’ unopposed.

“Nawaz Sharif’s election has put the Chief Justice, Chief Election Commissioner to the test. The nation is watching the failure of everyone sitting on top justice-giving seats,” the PTI added.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday elected unopposed as PML-N president

Sharif lost the PML-N’s presidentship six years due to a Supreme Court decision in the Panama Papers case.

The five-member election commission of the party headed by Rana Sanaullah. Iqbal Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar and Khealdas Kohistani supervised the elections.

No candidate submitted nomination papers against Nawaz Sharif.