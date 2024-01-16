PTI reacts to PBC, SCBA statements on intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the statements of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) regarding the intra-party polls, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association in their press conference said that PTI can criticise the Supreme Court verdict but avoid contemptuous statements against top court judges.

Responding to the statements, PTI rejected the accusation leveled by PBC and SCBA saying that such statements are part of a campaign to deprive the voters of their right to elect their government as the SC verdict has created an imbalance in the democratic system of the country.

PTI claimed that its held most fair and transparent intra-party polls among all 175 political parties in Pakistan. Intra-party elections were held twice in the span of two years but ECP rejected them only on technical grounds.

Earlier today, the PBC and SCBA lawyers said that the verdict against PTI was made in front of the entire nation, not in a chamber. They also criticised PTI as it had not held elections despite several ECP notices hence they can not blame the judges for their lack of preparation for the case.

On January 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost “bat” as an election symbol after Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) declared Peshawar High Court verdict null and void.

The verdict said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to present evidence of holding transparent intra-party elections as all political parties are bound to hold free and fair intra-party elections.

During the hearing, a senior Supreme Court judge on Saturday remarked that for a level playing field, PTI should extend it internally, adding that conducting intra-party elections according to the constitution would have made it the most transparent in Pakistan.

The SC judge’s remarks came during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s ‘bat’ election symbol.