PTI rebuts rumours of postponement of public rally in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman has rejected the rumours of postponement of PTI’s public rally in Karachi on April 16, reported ARY News.

Zaman in his statement said that rumours are being circulated by the opponents of PTI about the postponement of the public rally. He asked the people not to believe in the rumours as PTI will flex its political muscles on April 16 in Karachi.

PTI chairman Imran Khan will address the public rally at Jinnah Ground in Karachi on April 16, Khurram Sher Zaman said in his statement.

As per the new schedule, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the public meeting in Karachi on April 16 (Saturday) instead of April 17.

As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI earlier announced to hold a public meeting in Karachi on April 17.

