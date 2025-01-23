PTI refuses next sitting of talks until Commission’s announcement

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has refused to sit in the next round of talks with the government until it announces constitution of the judicial commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Head of the PTI’s negotiating committee, Omar Ayub, has said that his party will not attend the fourth round of dialogue with the government until formation of the judicial commission.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has said that the opposition party will attend the next round of talks if the government affirms formation of the commission.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the PTI’s negotiating team has also demanded of the government to announce the judicial commission, after which a meeting could decide the terms of reference (ToRs) of the commission.

The PTI presented its demands during the third round of negotiations and called for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry. The first to investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second examines incidents occurring between November 24 and 27, 2024 during the PTI’s protest in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the government’s negotiating committee’s spokesman Irfan Siddiqui has said that the government will give its response to demand of the judicial commission on January 28, scheduled for the next round of talks with the PTI.

Irfan Siddiqui has said that no decision yet made about the PTI’s demand for constitution of a judicial commission. “Our consultation has been ongoing in which several issues will be considered”.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah earlier said that the government will present its stance over the PTI’s demands in the next session of the dialogue. “A sub-committee will review the demands of the PTI to prepare reply”.