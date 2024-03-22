PTI refuses to accept Hammad Azhar’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday refused to accept Hammad Azhar’s resignation as party’s general secretary and acting president of the party’s Punjab chapter, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan party founder Imran Khan had directed him not to accept Azhar’s resignation and urged him [Azhar] to continue performing his duties.

“I request Hammad Azhar to continue to perform his organisational duties with full diligence, zeal and dedication as he has been doing since the first day.

“He has the full confidence of founder chairman Imran Khan, me and the entire party,” Barrister Gohar said.

میں اپنے قائد عمران خان صاحب کے مجھ پر اعتماد کو ایک اعزاز سمجھتا ہوں۔ یہ مشکل وقت میں ایک بھاری ذمےداری بھی ہے جس کا مجھے احساس ہے۔ میری کوشش ہو گی کے ان کے اس اعتماد کو کبھی ٹھیس نے پہنچے۔ https://t.co/YeNtzYjs9J — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 22, 2024

Earlier, Hammad Azhar announced his resignation from all posts within the party.

“Punjab has faced the brunt of oppression as thousands of workers and party leaders have been arrested, tortured and some forced to leave the party post 9th May,” Hammad Azhar wrote in his resignation.

However, he said, they managed to keep the party intact, its narrative strong and fielded excellent candidates in each constituency along with multiple backups.

“On February 8th, the people of Pakistan and in particular Punjab returned 2/3rd of PTI backed candidates to the assemblies. It is another matter that the peoples vote has been stolen and the mandate hijacked by the PDM,” he alleged.

“It has been an honor, but it would be selfish of me to continue while I am still in hiding and unable to represent the party even on television,” Azhar added.