PTI issues final list of MNA candidates from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued its final list of the party’s MNA candidates from Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PTI has announced to support Ali Ijaz Buttar from Lahore’s NA-117 constituency, Alia Hamza from NA-118 and Shahzad Farooq from NA-119.

The party will back Usman Hamza in NA-120 and Waseem Qadir in NA-121.

Barrister Latif Khosa will be PTI-backed candidate in NA-122 and Afzal Karim in NA-123 constituency.

The party will back Zameer Jhedo Advocate in NA-124 and Rana Javed Umar in the National Assembly constituency NA-125.

The PTI’s other NA candidates from Lahore will be Malik Tauqeer Khokhar from NA-126, Zaheer Khokhar from NA-127, Salman Akram Raja from NA-128, Mian Muhammad Azhar from NA-129 and Dr. Yasmeen Rashid from NA-130.

It is to be mentioned here that several PML-N top leaders including Mian Nawaz Sharif also contesting on National Assembly seats from Lahore.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has filed nomination papers for NA-130, while People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari competing from Lahore’s NA-127 constituency.