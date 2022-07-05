PTI reveals what relief did govt give to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have said that the tobacco lobby is appeasing the incumbent government and termed Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband, a reason behind it, who is overseeing the tobacco company business in Pakistan.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in his statement on the social networking website Twitter said that there are half-page advertisements in all newspapers.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the incumbent government of Pakistan is the only government that is supporting the tobacco industry and the reason behind is an Australian citizen Ali Tareen, who is the husband of the “Candy Crush champion”, so more tax relief and loss of billions to the government.

تمام اخبارات میں آدھے صفحے کےاشتہار ہیں، ٹوبیکو لابی حکومت کے آگے بچھی جا رہی ہے، پاکستان کی مسلط حکومت واحدحکومت ہے جو تمباکو کو ایسی پذیرائی دے رہی ہےاس کی وجہ ایک آسٹریلین شہری علی ترین ہیں جو CandyCrush Champion کےخاوند گرامی ہیں لہذا مزید ٹیکس ریلیف اورحکومت کو اربوں کا ٹیکہ pic.twitter.com/vJpFBRzd9p — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 5, 2022

On the other hand, PTI Dr Shahbaz Gill, the former SAPM, in his tweet questioned Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband works in an imported cigarette manufacturing company?

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband looks after the cigarette company’s business in Pakistan?

کیا مریم اورنگزیب کے شوہر ایک امپورٹڈ سگرٹ بنانے والی کمپنی میں کام کرتے ہیں اور پاکستان میں اس سگرٹ کمپنی کے بزنس کو دیکھتے ہیں؟ کیا 2013 کی حکومت میں اور اب ایک بار پھر میسنی باجی مریم اورنگزیب نے اپنے شوہر کی ایما پر مہنگے سگریٹ پر ٹیکس کی چھوٹ نہیں لے کر دی؟ کوئی پوچھے گا؟ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 5, 2022

