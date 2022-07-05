Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

PTI reveals what relief did govt give to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have said that the tobacco lobby is appeasing the incumbent government and termed Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband, a reason behind it, who is overseeing the tobacco company business in Pakistan.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in his statement on the social networking website Twitter said that there are half-page advertisements in all newspapers.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the incumbent government of Pakistan is the only government that is supporting the tobacco industry and the reason behind is an Australian citizen Ali Tareen, who is the husband of the “Candy Crush champion”, so more tax relief and loss of billions to the government.

On the other hand, PTI Dr Shahbaz Gill, the former SAPM, in his tweet questioned Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband works in an imported cigarette manufacturing company?

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband looks after the cigarette company’s business in Pakistan?

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.