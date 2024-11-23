PTI revises plan for Nov 24 protest in Islamabad

LAHORE: In a major development, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its plan for the Nov 24 protest, preventing workers of Punjab from coming to Islamabad.

As PTI is gearing up for Sunday’s protest in Islamabad, its leadership on Saturday has changed plans amid tightened security measures by the government.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached out to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and said the government is bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order. “No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances,” Mohsin Naqvi added

According to sources, PTI leadership has asked workers of Punjab including Lahore not to come to Islamabad and instead, stage protests in their respective areas.

The workers of PTI Lahore are directed to stage protests in Batti Chowk area of the city.

All the local leaders and ticket holders have been directed attend the protest, led by Salman Akram Raja.

Similarly, PTI will hold protests in other cities of Punjab and local workers will attend the gatherings in their respective areas, instead of going to Islamabad.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that due to the road closures, many workers have reached Rawalpindi by different trains, saying that workers from other cities will also head towards Islamabad following the opening of roads.

The roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been blocked.

Hostels, guest houses and hotels have been vacated, while ‘no entry’ boards for vehicles have been installed at motorways.

The entry points of twin cities have been blocked at 33 places while containers placed at all points.

The authorities have blocked the Faizabad Interchange, while the Metro bus service connecting Pindi and Islamabad has also been suspended.

Islamabad Police has closed all key entry points of the capital city. The road leading to Adiala Jail has been blocked with hurdles. Containers have been placed around Iran Avenue Margalla Road. Murree Road Faizabad has also been closed.