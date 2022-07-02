PTI barred from installing screen at Sea View for Imran’s address

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Saturday stopped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from installing a screen at Sea View Beach, Karachi for a live telecast of Imran Khan’s Parade Ground address, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police stopped PTI workers from installing big screen at Sea View beach after the district administration reportedly rejected party’s application, seeking permission for the installation of screens at Sea View for a live telecast of Imran Khan’s address.

PTI workers, however, gathered at the Sea View as tensions ran high and authorities called in more security personnel.

زرداری مافیا پی ٹی آئی کے آج سی ویو پر ہونے والے احتجاجی مظاہرے سے خوفزدہ!

پی ٹی آئی سندھ کےصدر @AliHZaidiPTI اور سابق گورنر @ImranIsmailPTI جب انتظامات کا جائزہ لینے پہنچےتو پولیس نے انہیں روک دیا،یہ پیپلزپارٹی کی کونسی جمہوریت ہے جہاں عوام احتجاج نہیں کرسکتی؟#پریڈ_گراؤنڈ_جلسہ pic.twitter.com/pvcomjfeD3 — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) July 2, 2022

PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail have alleged that the police were creating hurdles as the party had already been granted permission by local authorities for projector screen installation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a “historic” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today (Saturday).

The rally would be addressed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party. The PTI chairman will himself lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground venue.

In a post shared on Twitter, Imran Khan has invited masses to reach Parade Ground for the party’s “historic” power show against the “imported govt’s” anti-people measures.

Comments