PTI seeks FIR against PM Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over issuing ‘threats’ to former prime minister Imran Khan.

A local leader of PTI, Yawar Khan, moved an application to the Mansehra city police to register FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah over charges of issuing ‘threats’ to party chairman Imran Khan.

The plea stated that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued ‘threats’ to Imran Khan at the behest of PM Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The Mansehra police after receiving the application deputed IO in the matter and added that further action will be taken as per law.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he didn’t issue life threat but talked of the political existence.

He was talking to media in Gujranwala after attending hearing of a case against him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Comments