PTI seeks funds for February 8 rally

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar has urged supporters to provide financial assistance for the party’s upcoming rally on February 8.

In a video statement, newly appointed PTI KP President Junaid Akbar praised Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that he took charge of the party at a time when no one else was willing to do so.

He also clarified that no financial request would be made to Ali Amin Gandapur for the rally’s expenses.

Junaid Akbar further said that each village council must arrange transportation and mobilization of workers at its own level for PTI’s February 8 rally.

He further stated that the primary focus should be on ensuring the success of the February 8 rally, which he claimed would be the largest gathering in Pakistan’s history.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a major public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, submitting a formal request to the Lahore administration for permission to hold the gathering.

Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza has been assigned to lead the event’s coordination efforts. She submitted a written application to the Lahore deputy commissioner, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rally at Greater Iqbal Park.

The event’s organizing committee includes opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Ali Ijaz Butt, and Aliya Hamza herself.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sources have stated that if permission for the rally is denied, the party intends to stage nationwide protests in response.