RAWALPINDI, July 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally requested the district administration for permission to hold a public gathering in Rawalpindi on August 5, ARY News reported.

According to reports, PTI’s legal team submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to organize the rally at Liaquat Bagh.

In the application, PTI lawyers argued that holding a peaceful assembly is a fundamental right of every citizen and political party. They stated that a large number of workers are expected to attend the event.

The party cited Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of political activity. The application further claimed that placing unnecessary restrictions on political activities would violate constitutional rights.

PTI has urged the district administration to issue the NOC for the August 5 rally without delay. The request also referenced several judgments by the Supreme Court and High Court in support of their demand.

The district administration has yet to respond to the application.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, said Aug. 5 would be a “decisive battle” for her brother’s release from jail.

Speaking to supporters in Mansehra, Aleema Khan said PTI workers would not gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as they had done in the past. Instead, she said, supporters would head directly to Adiala Jail.

“This time our destination is not D-Chowk but Adiala Jail,” she said, adding that the party would continue its campaign for Imran Khan’s release.

Aleema Khan also accused the government of issuing false statements in the name of the jailed PTI founder and circulating them through the media.

She further said Punjab had played a key role in PTI’s electoral success by helping the party secure victories in 100 constituencies. She urged people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand alongside Punjab in the movement for Imran Khan’s release.

Imran Khan has remained incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 and is facing multiple legal cases. PTI leaders and supporters have repeatedly demanded his release, while the government maintains that legal proceedings against the former prime minister are being conducted in accordance with the law.

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