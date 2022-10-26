PTI seeks permission for sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday sought permission from Islamabad district administration for holding a sit-in and public rally in Islamabad on November 4, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the application for sit-in and public rally on ground between G-9 and H-9 has been sent to the Islamabad administration.

“Application for public rally/sit in starting from November 4th in the ground between G 9 and H 9 delivered to DC Islamabad,” he added.

Application for jalsas / sit in starting from November 4th in the ground between G 9 and H 9 delivered to DC Islamabad. #آرہا_ہے_پاکستان — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 26, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that he decided to start long march on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

“This long march is not for doing politics as we are fighting for the future of the country. We will head towards Islamabad with the nation from GT Road,” he said.

The PTI chief clarified that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the upcoming long march. “I am claiming now that it will be the largest-ever march of history.”

