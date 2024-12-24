PTI seeks PTI founder, others’ release in talks: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser has said that the PTI negotiating team has put three points before the government in the first round of political talks between the sides, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media, former NA speaker said that the PTI has demanded end of unlawful measures, release of the PTI’s founder, other leaders and party workers along with judicial inquiry of May 09 and November 26 incidents by the senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“We want to remove the country of hardships, thus suggested a way-out,” Asad Qaiser said. “We will see, the government is how much serious,” he observed.

“We didn’t demand any guarantee and will act according to the Parliament,” he added.

The government sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the maiden round of talks between the sides concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Raja Nasir Abbas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the first round of negotiations due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub was also not able to participate in the talks due to his court appearance.

The next meeting will be held on January 2.