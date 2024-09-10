PTI senator Falak Naz suspended for ‘abusive’ remarks against Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz has been suspended for allegedly abusing senior politician Faisal Vawda during a Senate session, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The heated exchange occurred during the senate session presided over by Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani where Faisal Vawda verbally attacked the founder of PTI, prompting a strong reaction from PTI Senator Falak Naz.

As per the details, Faisal Vawda verbally attacked the founder of PTI which was disrupted after Naz confronted Vawda, questioning, “How dare you take our leader’s name?” which led to an escalation, with both exchanging harsh words.

The Chairman Senate suspended her membership for two days over her inappropriate dialogues and adjourned the session till tomorrow.

Faisal Vawda Speech

During his speech in the senate, Faisal Vawda talk about various political and military accountability issues, particularly praising Army Chief General Asim Munir for initiating a process of accountability within the army, prioritizing Pakistan’s interests.

Vawda highlighted that Pakistan’s current political climate is one of tension and division, criticizing PTI for opposing amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but later benefiting from them. He urged the party to focus on Pakistan’s stability instead of fostering division.

Expressing disagreement with the politics of PML-N, the senator stressed that accountability should be taken seriously across all institutions, including political parties.

Faisal Vawda also took aim at PTI members, including Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing them of plotting to disrupt the country and expressing disbelief that they would be handed power in the current environment.

Vawda, referencing Ali Amin Gandapur’s speech, stated, “If you speak of breaking the jail, the responsibility of PTI founder also falls on you [Ali Amin Gandapur].”

Vawda accused PTI leaders of seeking dialogue with the army after making damaging remarks. He added that Faiz Hameed and Murad Saeed were aware of the political machinations that led to a man’s death for the sake of politics.

The PTI senators protested against Vawda’s remarks, while the government senators rallied to his defence.

On the other hand, Faisal Vawda told PTI members, “Be patient. This is just the beginning. The institutions and government are too weak to stop your abusive language.”

Despite calls from Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani for order, Naz refused to apologize, leading to her suspension. Vawda demanded strict action, arguing that abuse should not be tolerated in Pakistan’s legislative institutions.

Chairman Gilani intervened, suspending Senator Falak Naz’s membership for two days after she declined to offer an apology for her inappropriate remarks.