PTI sends evidence of ‘govt crackdown’ during long march to UN

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent evidence of “harassment and human rights violations” by the federal government during Azadi March to the United Nations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, former federal minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari has penned down a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the government crackdown and violence during the “Azadi March” on May 24-25.

The PTI leader, in the letter, pointed out the government violated human rights and used force, including tear gas, against unarmed and peaceful civilians.

In the letter, Mazari said that Pakistan has been engulfed in a “political crisis” since the ouster of Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office. “The PTI government was replaced by a politician who is involved in multiple money laundering cases,” she wrote.

Mazari added that there has been public anger “reflected in huge rallies” after the Imran Khan-led government was ousted. “The federal government launched a crackdown against the party workers and activists, and even women were harassed,” she added.

In the letter, the Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded “independent and impartial investigations into these state excesses and human rights violations”. The PTI also asked the UN to intervene to end “harassment of the PTI” workers and save them from “political” cases.

