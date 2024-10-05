PTI should be treated like terrorist group: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be treated like ‘terrorists’ before it gets too late, ARY News reported.

In her statement on X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that what she has always been saying has proved to the world today. “PTI is not, was not and cannot be a political party.

She said that PTI is not a political party but a ‘terrorist group’, ARY News reported.

“PTI is a terrorist group that repeatedly attacks its own country. The state should treat them as they treat terrorists or else otherwise it will be too late. PTI aims to set the country on fire. It does not deserve any concession or leniency,” Maryam Nawaz posted.

The PTI has ‘trained terrorists’ on the front lines whom it has used to attack the police and the state.

Maryam Nawaz said that no state could tolerate this party that acts like a ‘terrorist group’.

She also shared the photo of a police constable who was seriously injured by stone pelting.

Earlier in the day, the PTI claimed the arrest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur while the development was denied by the government sources.

According to sources, IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI leader also confirmed Gandapur’s arrest saying that Peshawar High Court had already approved his bail however he was arrested by form-47 government.

On the other hand, KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the chief minister’s arrest.