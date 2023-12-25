21.1 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI should ‘work hard’ to win unlike their previous tenure: Zardari

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NAWABSHAH: The future of Pakistan is bright and the Prime Minister of Pakistan would be from PPP, this was stated by President PPP and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari while talking to the media during the visit of Returning Officer office for scrutiny of his nomination form filed for NA-207 Nawabshah.

He was accompanied by Advocate Farooq Naik, former provincial minister of law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and other party leaders.

Later the nomination form of Asif Ali Zardari was approved by the Returning Officer after scrutiny.

Asif Zardari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should work hard this time to learn as early as they came to power last time without any labour.

Zardari said the hopes of the nation are linked with PPP and the future of PPP is very bright. He was confident that the general elections would be held in time.

He said that earlier all political parties were in PDM and now they are contesting in individual status but the future of PPP is bright and would form the government.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.