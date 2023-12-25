PTI should ‘work hard’ to win unlike their previous tenure: Zardari

NAWABSHAH: The future of Pakistan is bright and the Prime Minister of Pakistan would be from PPP, this was stated by President PPP and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari while talking to the media during the visit of Returning Officer office for scrutiny of his nomination form filed for NA-207 Nawabshah.

He was accompanied by Advocate Farooq Naik, former provincial minister of law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and other party leaders.

Later the nomination form of Asif Ali Zardari was approved by the Returning Officer after scrutiny.

Asif Zardari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should work hard this time to learn as early as they came to power last time without any labour.

Zardari said the hopes of the nation are linked with PPP and the future of PPP is very bright. He was confident that the general elections would be held in time.

He said that earlier all political parties were in PDM and now they are contesting in individual status but the future of PPP is bright and would form the government.