PTI Sindh MPA quits party and politics

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the provincial assembly Sindh Dr Imran Shah quit the party and politics over May 9 violence, ARY News reported Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi press club Imran Shah said that after discussion with family and friends, he decided to quit PTI.

He said whatever happened on May 9, the violence in Mianwali and Lahore was very painful for him and he condemns the attack on Jinnah House.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Muhammad Amjad quit the party and politics over May 9 violence.

Muhammad Amjad was the Deputy Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. While announcing to quit PTI he said he cannot become part of the politics which is destroying Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Amjad and Amin Aslam’s decision to quit the party came a day after Amir Mahmood Kiyani Kiani, a former federal minister and PTI’s additional secretary general, left the party over May 9 protests.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.