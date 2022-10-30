Sunday, October 30, 2022
PTI Sindh to kick off long march from Karachi on Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi said that a caravan of the Sindh chapter of the opposition PTI will leave Karachi on Monday (tomorrow) to join the party’s long march.

Talking to the media, Ali Zaidi said that the caravan would make stops in different cities of the province before joining the long march in Rawalpindi next week.

He said the people of Karachi and other parts of the province including women and children would join the caravan to participate in the long march.

Zaidi said that the in first phase the caravan would make a stop in Hyderabad where a large number of people would welcome it. “The people of Hyderabad would then join the caravan, which will make its second stop at Sukkur,” he said.

