PTI Sindh to kick off long march from Karachi on Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi said that a caravan of the Sindh chapter of the opposition PTI will leave Karachi on Monday (tomorrow) to join the party’s long march.

Talking to the media, Ali Zaidi said that the caravan would make stops in different cities of the province before joining the long march in Rawalpindi next week.

He said the people of Karachi and other parts of the province including women and children would join the caravan to participate in the long march.

31 اکتوبر، بروز پیر ، کراچی ٹول پلازہ سےصبح 11 بجےصدر پی ٹی آئی سندھ @AliHZaidiPTI کی قیادت میں حقیقی آزادی لانگ مارچ میں شرکت کےلئےسندھ سےقافلہ روانہ ہوگا۔سندھ کے عوام انشاء اللہ بہت بڑی تعداد میں حقیقی آزادی مارچ میں شرکت کرینگے۔ #نکلو_پاکستان_کی_خاطر #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/aGIRRNsaHZ — PTI Sindh Official (@PTISindhOffice) October 29, 2022

Zaidi said that the in first phase the caravan would make a stop in Hyderabad where a large number of people would welcome it. “The people of Hyderabad would then join the caravan, which will make its second stop at Sukkur,” he said.

