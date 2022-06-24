PTI slams govt over super tax on industries

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and energy minister Hammad Azhar on Friday strongly criticised the coalition government’s decision to impose 10% super tax on large-scale industries, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Hammad Azhar said, “Super tax will end up further squeezing the formal sector of the economy. This means taxing the already taxed even more.”

He went on to say that the country’s economy was nosediving and such a measure at this time will reverse the “industrialisation momentum that PTI generated”.

Industry is already facing crippling costs due to rising prices of commodoties and energy. This super tax will be priced in their balance sheets and passed on to the customers in many cases. Means even higher prices for the public. https://t.co/4op4vlgKg1 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 24, 2022

جب وزیراعظم اور وزیر خزانہ کی میڈیا سے گفتگو کے بعد اسٹاک مارکیٹ بری طرح کریش کر جائے اورکرنسی کی قدر بری طرح کم ہو جائے ان حالات سےحکومت پر اعتماد کا اندازہ لگایا جاسکتا ہے،حکومت کی معاشی پالیسیاں پاکستان کو دیوالیہ کر رہی ہیں اس ٹولےسے جلد از جلد نجات ہی پاکستان کامفاد ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 24, 2022

’10pc super tax’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today announced a super-tax of 10 percent on large-scale manufacturers and industries in the country in order to address the economic woes.



The prime minister while announcing the tough decisions in the wake of the ongoing economic situation said that industries related to steel, cement, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizers, energy and terminal, and textile will face a 10 percent tax.

In addition, he said that the super tax will also be imposed on the banking and cigarette sectors. “Teams will be formed to collect tax after the passage of the budget bill,” the prime minister said and added that the tax will be levied for a short period of time.

