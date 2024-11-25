PTI social media activists likely to be arrested from Islamabad’s D-chowk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) YouTubers and social media activist are likely to be arrested from D-chowk Islamabad where the party is set to stage a sit-in, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the social media activist posing as journalists are informing PTI leadership about the police strategy to tackle the protest at D-chowk Islamabad.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest called by former PM Imran Khan could not reach Islamabad and reportedly stopped at Burhan Interchange. However, the convoys headed by CM Gandapur has resumed their journey towards Islamabad, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai said.

On the other side around 1257 PTI workers were detained in Multan division including the party’s members of national and provincial assemblies’ sources said.

Police have detained over 200 PTI workers marching towards Islamabad on the Party’s call, party sources shared.

Read More: PTI protest paralyses Islamabad, Rawalpindi; roads blocked, internet suspended

Party sources said that Zain Qureshi, Amir Doggar, Nadeem Qureshi, Waseem Badozai, Moinuddin Qureshi and Rana Tufail Noon have been among the detainees.

The arrests made amid heightened political tensions and preparations for PTI protests across the country.

Authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan. Police conducted raids throughout the night in a crackdown against party workers.