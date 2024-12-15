Fake news campaign backfired on PTI, claims Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media cell caused significant damage to the party by attempting to portray lies as truth during the Islamabad incident, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Rana Sanaullah accused PTI of misleading the public with fake news on social media but said their lies were ultimately exposed, leaving their strategies in shambles.

He said that PTI was given governance in one province, yet they attacked Islamabad three times. The third time, when they reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood with them, but they themselves fled.

Rana Sanaullah remarked that after 2018, the politics of service was replaced by the politics of abuse, which led to widespread speculation about the country’s economic collapse. He asserted that if PML-N’s governance had continued, Pakistan could have joined the G20 nations.

Rana emphasised the need to end politics of hate, chaos, and anarchy, saying that such tactics have no place in a country built on unity and progress.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for pursuing a politics of violence.