PTI stands by conspiracy claim behind Imran Khan’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former adviser Farrukh Habib has stuck to claim of ‘conspiracy’ behind former premier Imran Khan’s ouster, saying that the ‘cipher’ is authentic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Responding to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s press conference, the PTI leader reiterated that the ‘conspiracy’ and a ‘cipher in this regard’ is authentic.

“The facts written in the cable suggested an open threat was being given to Pakistan that it will be isolated if Imran Khan is not removed from power,” he added.

Farrukh Habib further said that some people think they will succeed in misleading the people but the attempt to suppress the ‘conspiracy claim’ through misleading press conferences will not succeed.

“People named in ‘Memogate scandal’ and ‘Dawn Leaks’ have united at one platform. Uniting of such people under one umbrella is a sign of conspiracy,” the PTI leader remarked.

He also said that the incumbent rulers first came to power by ‘selling sovereignty’, then increased the burden on the people of Pakistan by agreeing to conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“With increasing the electricity prices by 45 percent and petrol prices by 40 percent, the government has broken the backbone of millions of Pakistanis,” he added.

Farrukh said that the government’s economic turmoil has become a threat to national security. “History has been watching every character of the conspiracy against the elected government,” he added.

He said that the nation is waiting and the conspiracies will soon be held accountable. “Soon the election takes place, every person involved in the conspiracy and economic catastrophe will be held accountable,” he concluded.

