PTI stands by its decision of alliance with SIC: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party stood by its decision to ally with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Gohar Ali said that some of the party leaders had a ‘difference’ of opinion in allying with the SIC, adding that the majority approved the decision.

The PTI chairman termed the decision a ‘right’ one. He said that ‘unlike’ Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the PTI takes decision in consultation with the party’s members.

“The PTI’s core committee holds many meetings to make a final decision,” Barrister Gohar Ali added.

Responding to Sher Afzal Marwat’s statement in which he termed alliance with the SIC a mistake, the PTI chairman said that it was Marwat’s opinion.

He said that the PTI would fully participate in parliamentary politics and would neither boycott any elections nor resign from the assemblies.

Earlier on March 15, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat called his party’s merger with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) ‘a mistake’ while demanding an investigation into the party’s ‘wrong decisions’.

Speaking to a private news channel, Afzal Marwat said that his party’s alliance with Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) was ‘a mistake’ and is now paying the price in the form of losing its reserved seats.

PTI sealed its alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in a bid to claim its share of reserved seats in the national, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.