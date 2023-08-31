PTI still popular in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Pervaiz Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak said that PTI is still a popular party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported

Talking to ARY News programme “Off the Record” Pervaiz Khattak said that he was offered by his friends in opposition to become prime minister but he did not choose that option.

Pervaiz Khattak said that he was hiding for 20 days after the May 9 violence and there was no information that the vandalism was carried out against an institution.

The former chief minister KP said that he has seen the cypher minutes but disclosing the details will create more problems.

He claimed that if the opportunities for elections were availed by the PTI chief the May 9 violence could have been avoided and if IPP’s Aleem Khan was appointed as Chief Minister Punjab then the PTI government could have survived.

Pervaiz Khattak said that he knows the PTI chairman, he will not sign any deal. He said that PTI is still a popular party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, PTI-P) Chief Pervez Khattak asserted the upcoming general elections are likely to be held in February 2024. The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor said that if any political party moves court, the elections will be delayed.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak said that the former prime minister lacked a strategy to address the challenges confronting the nation when he was in power and “used to tell us to lie to such an extent that it appears to be the truth”.

He claimed that former Inter-Services Intelligences (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had “created an environment for elections, but Imran Khan did not agree”.